Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,489 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 583.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 424,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 362,201 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $7,787,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

