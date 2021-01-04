Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,977 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 123,893 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 101,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after buying an additional 80,876 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after buying an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. BidaskClub lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

