Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Crocs worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after buying an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after buying an additional 251,072 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $44,824,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CROX stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

