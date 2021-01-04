Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in UniFirst by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 157,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,439,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $211.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

