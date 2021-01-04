Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $174.98 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

