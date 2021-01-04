Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,631 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Avista worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Avista by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA opened at $40.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.