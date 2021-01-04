Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

