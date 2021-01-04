Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.16 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 113.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WRE stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.