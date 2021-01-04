Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.23 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 175.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

