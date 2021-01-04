Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.30 Million Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 572.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 86.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after buying an additional 5,193,407 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 668,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,623,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. BidaskClub raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $64.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

