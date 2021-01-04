Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 393,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 52,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NYSE RBA opened at $69.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.