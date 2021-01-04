Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

