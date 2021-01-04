Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

NSA opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

