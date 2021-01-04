Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

