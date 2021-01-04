Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,749 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.