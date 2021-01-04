Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,467 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.40% of CEVA worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 7.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

