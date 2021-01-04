Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,588 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after buying an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,187 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,508,000 after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

