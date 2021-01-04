Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,200 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Zai Lab worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $135.34 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $135.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.95.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.