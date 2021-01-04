Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $5,486,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,625,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,112,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $61.54 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. China International Capital initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

