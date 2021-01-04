Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Omnicell worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $43,722,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $31,384,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,335 shares of company stock worth $4,791,386. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $120.02 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

