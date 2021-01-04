Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $106.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

