Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,420 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of PRA Health Sciences worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $125.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $126.66.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

