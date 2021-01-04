Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,822 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grubhub by 57.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Grubhub by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $34,157,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,373 shares of company stock worth $4,393,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

