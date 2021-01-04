Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,320 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Lumentum worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 160.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $101.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.