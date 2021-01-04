Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,494 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

