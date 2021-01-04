Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 25,648 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $9,076,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

