Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,266 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of FLIR Systems worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after buying an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after buying an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 451,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

