Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,617 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Textron by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.