Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,627 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,708,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of HWM opened at $28.54 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

