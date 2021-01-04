Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,204 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Community Bank System worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Community Bank System by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CBU opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.