Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,936 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of LivePerson worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,195. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

