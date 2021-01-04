Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 706,448 Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 706,448 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Norbord worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 110.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth $8,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norbord by 41.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norbord by 637.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 264,400 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord stock opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 360.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

