Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,690 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Brooks Automation worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $67.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

