Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,997 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.