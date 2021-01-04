Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,134 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,801. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL opened at $20.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

