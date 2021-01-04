Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 86,696 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.13% of Spark Energy worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spark Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $47,721.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $231,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. Company insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 39.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

