Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $49.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. AECOM has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

