Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,678,000 after buying an additional 877,629 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB opened at $153.40 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

