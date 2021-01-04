Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of SINA worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SINA by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SINA by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SINA by 135.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SINA during the third quarter worth about $12,783,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in SINA during the second quarter worth about $9,119,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

SINA stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. SINA Co. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

