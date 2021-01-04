Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Eaton Vance worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EV opened at $67.93 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

