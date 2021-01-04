Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

