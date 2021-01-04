Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of CF Industries worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 909,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100,498 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $4,097,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 77,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of CF stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

