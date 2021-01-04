Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

