Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 516,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 225,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $166,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,779 shares of company stock worth $846,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.