GreenMed Achieves Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00314229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023156 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

