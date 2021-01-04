GreenMed (GRMD) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

