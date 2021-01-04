Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 22.4%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) dropped 22.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 4,781,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,102,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,396,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.