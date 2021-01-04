Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$168,000.00.
Shares of FR stock traded up C$1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$18.14. 1,322,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,332. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.65.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.