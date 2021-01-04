Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Grid Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.