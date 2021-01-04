Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $21.58 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, KuCoin, Bisq and Coinall. Grin has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,932,420 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, LBank, KuCoin, Bisq, Coinall, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

